The Gremlin That Ate Your Fear of Writing . . .

He’s always hungry. Please feed Gremmy.

THIS GREMLIN LIVES on a diet of nothing but icky, sticky fear of writing. He’s insatiable, hungry and very grumpy. Too many writers hang on tightly to their fear of writing, which makes it impossible for him to snatch.

The trick to effective confession is to be ready to let go of your gunk. And once the gunk is gone, to fill the vacuum with something more heavenly. Having fun with writing is the closest to heaven a writer can get.

Gremmy loves regulars. If you have a backlog of fear, bookmark his cave and visit him often to confess.

Ready? Set? PURGE!

Students of the Fear of Writing Online Course should scroll to the bottom of the page and post in the Reply box (rather than using Facebook or Google+).