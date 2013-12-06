The Fear of Writing doggie has a new pad!

Doggie from the cover of Fear of Writing by Milli Thornton

Fear of Writing doggie © Steve Andrus

IT ALL STARTED in 1999, when a comment from a friend triggered the birth of Fear of Writing.

After I finished writing the book, I commissioned artist Steve Andrus to paint an image for the cover. He came up with a dog having a melt-down with his manuscript. (I wonder what doggie was writing?)

The original fearofwriting.com had a baby blue background and, by today’s standards, was amateurish. But it was a big deal for me to have a website—and a book—and having an online presence led to all kinds of other interesting things, including an online writing course and lots of new friends.

In 2005 I spent many weeks laboring to build a new website to replace the old blue one. I was very proud of the new look . . . at least for a few years. It was frightening how fast things were changing online. I couldn’t keep up. I let go of even doing updates on fearofwriting.com and I started feeling not so proud of it.

The day has finally arrived when fearofwriting.com has come into the 21st Century. Do you like the new site? Take a look around and tell me what you think.

The Fear of Writing doggie has a new pad!

  2. Judith Shaw

    It looks great, Milli. Congratulations! Isn’t moving with the times fun? (Coming from an unreconstructed reactionary, you can take that as a “no.”)

    1. Milli Thornton

      Judith! Lovely to see you on the new FoW blog. I’m glad you like the new website. I’ve been working like a madwoman on it, and now that it’s launched I can finally clean my house. 🙂

    1. Milli Thornton

      That’s great feedback, Lois. I tested it on Brian’s tablet and it looked good but I haven’t been exposed to Nextbook at all. Glad to know it looks good on yours! Thanks for letting me know. 🙂

