The Fear of Writing doggie has a new pad!

After I finished writing the book, I commissioned artist Steve Andrus to paint an image for the cover. He came up with a dog having a melt-down with his manuscript. (I wonder what doggie was writing?)
The original fearofwriting.com had a baby blue background and, by today’s standards, was amateurish. But it was a big deal for me to have a website—and a book—and having an online presence led to all kinds of other interesting things, including an online writing course and lots of new friends.
In 2005 I spent many weeks laboring to build a new website to replace the old blue one. I was very proud of the new look . . . at least for a few years. It was frightening how fast things were changing online. I couldn’t keep up. I let go of even doing updates on fearofwriting.com and I started feeling not so proud of it.
The day has finally arrived when fearofwriting.com has come into the 21st Century. Do you like the new site? Take a look around and tell me what you think.
This is wonderful, Milli–you are inspiring me! The site really looks good.
Charlotte, thanks for visiting and having a look. I’m thrilled the visit inspired you. 🙂
It looks great, Milli. Congratulations! Isn’t moving with the times fun? (Coming from an unreconstructed reactionary, you can take that as a “no.”)
Judith! Lovely to see you on the new FoW blog. I’m glad you like the new website. I’ve been working like a madwoman on it, and now that it’s launched I can finally clean my house. 🙂
You’re welcome. 🙂
It looks great on my Nextbook tablet, Milli. I hope Doggie loves his new home. 🙂
That’s great feedback, Lois. I tested it on Brian’s tablet and it looked good but I haven’t been exposed to Nextbook at all. Glad to know it looks good on yours! Thanks for letting me know. 🙂