The Fear of Writing doggie has a new pad!

IT ALL STARTED in 1999, when a comment from a friend triggered the birth of Fear of Writing.

After I finished writing the book, I commissioned artist Steve Andrus to paint an image for the cover. He came up with a dog having a melt-down with his manuscript. (I wonder what doggie was writing?)

The original fearofwriting.com had a baby blue background and, by today’s standards, was amateurish. But it was a big deal for me to have a website—and a book—and having an online presence led to all kinds of other interesting things, including an online writing course and lots of new friends.

In 2005 I spent many weeks laboring to build a new website to replace the old blue one. I was very proud of the new look . . . at least for a few years. It was frightening how fast things were changing online. I couldn’t keep up. I let go of even doing updates on fearofwriting.com and I started feeling not so proud of it.

The day has finally arrived when fearofwriting.com has come into the 21st Century. Do you like the new site? Take a look around and tell me what you think.